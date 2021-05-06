El Govern espanyol se suma al suport de suspendre les patents de les vacunes contra la Covid-19. La vicepresidenta primera de l'Executiu estatal, Carmen Calvo, en una entrevista en Onda Cero, ha assegurat que aquesta proposta la va posar damunt de la taula el president Pedro Sánchez. Calvo ha defensat que la crisi sanitària requereix d'una resposta d'aquest tipus: "O ens salvem tots o no se salva ningú", afegia.

La mandatària ha remarcat la importància que tots estiguem vacunats i ha celebrat la deriva del president dels Estats Units, Joe Biden, en expressar el seu suport a l'alliberament de les patents de les vacunes proposada per alguns països a l'Organització Mundial del Comerç (OMC). Calvo considera que el nou inquilí de la Casa Blanca "li ha vingut molt bé al món".

D'aquesta manera, l'Estat espanyol també aposta per aquesta mesura reclamada per països amb rendes baixes i mitjanes i recolzada per grans potències i organitzacions internacionals, però que té l'oposició de les grans farmacèutiques emparades per la Federació Internacional de Fabricants i Associacions Farmacèutiques (IFPMA), el lobby que pressiona a la Comissió Europea perquè no doni suport a aquesta proposta.



Tanmateix, la presidenta de la Comissió, Ursula Von der Leyen, ja ha anunciat que estan disposats a avaluar la iniciativa, sobretot, després del suport exprés dels Estats Units.

