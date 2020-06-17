L'independentisme insisteix en la petició d'investigar el rei emèrit

Els senadors dels grups independentistes (ERC-EH Bildu i Junts per Catalunya) i els de l'Esquerra Confederal -que agrupa els comuns, Adelante Andalucía, Más Madrid, Compromís, MÉS i Geroa Bai- han registrat aquest dimecres a la Cambra alta un escrit de reconsideració per tal que la Mesa revisi la seva decisió de no admetre a tràmit una comissió d'investigació del rei emèrit.



L'escrit es refereix a la decisió presa per la Mesa del Senat el passat 21 d'abril, vuit dies després que els 25 senadors d'aquests tres grups parlamentaris sol·licitessin una comissió d'investigació "relativa a la trama vinculada a les presumptes il·legalitats comeses per membres de la Casa Reial i les influències polítiques, diplomàtiques i comercials amb l'Aràbia Saudita ".



La petició de reconsideració registrada arriba un dia després que la Mesa del Congrés rebutgés tramitar dues peticions anàlogues. Una de les dues peticions la van signar Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNB, EH Bildu i el Grup Parlamentari Plural (Junts, Més País, Compromís i BNG), i l'altra els grups sobiranistes, Més País i Compromís. En ambdós casos, PSOE, PP i Vox van tombar la iniciativa apel·lant a la inviolabilitat de la figura de el cap d'Estat que van recordar els serveis jurídics de la cambra baixa.



Els lletrats van fer extensiva aquesta inviolabilitat al període posterior a l'abdicació de Joan Carles de Borbó el 2014, data a partir de la qual va deixar de ser cap d'Estat. En l'informe que van presentar a la Mesa, van argumentar que els fets posteriors a l'abdicació no tenien "solució de continuïtat" amb els anteriors, i que, per tant, investigar-lo "buidaria de contingut les prerrogatives constitucionals de Rei.