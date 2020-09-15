L'ús de mascareta, sota mínims a Barcelona en terrasses i parcs

Per què tenim més casos de Covid que ningú si tothom porta mascareta? Amb la voluntat de resposta a aquesta pregunta, el Grup de Biologia Computacional i Sistemes Complexos (Biocom-SC), ha fet un estudi sobre la situació a Barcelona, amb un treball de camp basat en l'observació del comportament de 3.100 persones per determinar si portaven o no la mascareta i, en el cas que ho fessin, a portaven bé o no -que a la pràctica és com no portar-ne-. La conclusió de l'estudi, del qual el grup n'ofereix un breu resum dels resultats a través del seu compte de Twitter, és que l'ús de la mascareta és molt elevat en espais interiors com supermercats, però baixa força entre les persones que caminen pel carrer -sobretot en determinats districtes- i, encara més, és gairebé marginal en les terrasses de bars i restaurants i, també, en parcs, espai aquest darrer on en principi obligatòriament s'ha de portar posada.

En concret, segons els resultats avançats, l'ús de la mascareta entre les persones que caminen pel carrer supera el 75% als districtes de Sant Andreu (78%), Les Corts (76%) i Sants – Montjuïc (76%), mentre que queda per sota a l'Eixample (73%) i, encara més, a Ciutat Vella, on l'ús és només del 61%. Als supermercats la situació canvia i, de fet, tres dels districtes estan per damunt del 90% (Sant Andreu, les Corts i Sants – Montjuïc), mentre que l'Eixample se situa en el 88% i de Ciutat Vella no hi ha dades.



La situació es capgira radicalment a les terrasses de bars i restaurants, ja que en els cinc districtes més del 95% de les persones observades no la portaven posada -un fet permès quan s'està prenent alguna cosa-. També és especialment baix l'ús de mascaretes en "reunions a parcs on es troben més de dues persones per xerrar", on el percentatge de mascaretes ben posades cau per sota del 10%, "tot i ser, en principi, obligatori". EL Biocom-SC farà públic properament tot l'estudi, que forma part d'un informe per a la Comissió Europea.

