Les ajudes per a la cultura seran per a qui hagi cobrat menys de 13.000 euros entre gener i setembre

El secretari general del Departament de Treball, Oriol Amorós, ha anunciat que l'ajut extraordinari destinat als professionals i tècnics de les arts escèniques, arts visuals, música i audiovisual i d'altres activitats culturals, aturat pel Departament de Treball la setmana passada, sortirà divendres. Serà per a les persones que han cobrat menys de 13.000 euros els tres primers trimestres de l'any, segons ha afirmat en una entrevista a TV3.



Ha defensat que els ajuts no es van suspendre, i que havien de sortir dilluns, però "estava planificat d'una manera que potser no hi havia recursos per a tothom i l'ordre cronològic tornaria a generar malestar". D'altra banda, fonts del departament han assegurat a l'ACN que des de la Conselleria treballen "perquè s'obri divendres el tràmit i la gent el pugui sol·licitar". Tanmateix, han afegit que ho comunicaran quan ho tinguin "assegurat del tot", ja que s'estan fent les proves tècniques corresponents, el que "no contradiu" les paraules d'Amorós.

Diàleg amb el sector

"Hem dialogat amb sector, hem escoltat i hem incorporat les seves propostes i s'haurà de fer servir el criteri d'ingressos, si és que s'ha de discriminar", ha remarcat Amorós. Per a ell, aquest diàleg amb el sector els ha permès conjuntament fer un "ajut més just, amb més quantitat" i que podrà arribar a tothom. També ha remarcat que ha calgut crear nous sistemes d'ajuts directes des d'una administració que "no té tota la informació sobre rendes ni contribucions", ni té els recursos de totes les administracions, mentre que la gent ha patit molt i ha passat per situacions molt difícils.



La Generalitat va aprovar aquest dimarts el decret que regularà aquest ajut, i el pressupost per als subsidis s'incrementa dels 3,5 milions d'euros als 6,5 milions i s'estableix que el criteri per atorgar els ajuts és la presentació dins del termini, complint els requisits previstos i d'acord amb la disponibilitat pressupostària. En cas que no hi hagi prou dotació econòmica, i sempre que no es pugui ampliar l'import, els ajuts s'hauran d'atorgar prioritàriament als beneficiaris amb menys ingressos.

