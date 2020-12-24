Les dades de la pandèmia reculen a les portes del Nadal

barcelona
Les dades epidemiològiques segueixen la tendència de millora iniciada fa quatre dies, amb la baixada tant del risc de rebrot, que se situa en 335 punts, com de la velocitat de transmissió, que passa de l'1,33 a l'1,24, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Baixen, però, els pacients ingressats per covid als hospitals catalans, que ara són 1.580, 53 menys que fa 24 hores. A les UCI, se situen en 314, 18 menys.
La incidència a 14 dies sí que puja, de 280,14 a 287,42 casos. En les últimes hores s'han declarat 2.694 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), cosa que eleva la xifra total a 347.418. El 5,14% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. S'ha informat de 36 noves morts i el total és de 16.747.
Baixada també a la Cerdanya i el Ripollès
Les dades també han experimentat una millora a les dues comarques confinades perimetralment, la Cerdanya i el Ripollès. A la primera, el risc de rebrot ha disminuit en 24 hores més de 800 punts, situant-se en 2.707. Pel que fa al Ripollès, l'indicador ha baixat 49 punts, de 1.907 a 1.858. Les dues comarques registren també velocitats de contagi menors a les informades fa un dia. A la Cerdanya s'ha passat d'1,85 a 1,39, i al Ripollès, d'1,43 a 1,40. La incidència a 14 dies està en 2.008 a la primera, pels 1.396 del Ripollès.
