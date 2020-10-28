Les dades de propagació del virus es frenen tímidament mentre les hospitalitzacions segueixen a l'alça

barcelonaActualizado:
Les mesures contra la Covid-19 comencen a tenir un petit impacte en les dades, tot i que el creixement de casos persisteix. El risc de rebrot segueix disparat, però aquest dimecres ha baixat 47 punts per situar-se als 840. Cal recordar, però, que l'índex màxim per considerar que la situació epidemiològica està controlada és de 100 punts. També baixa l'Rt, que passa de l'1,52 a 1,38, una xifra que indica que cada 100 persones positives contagien 138 més, pel que el creixement exponencial dels casos persisteix.
Tot i això, la confirmació de positius no para de créixer i ja hi ha 2.205 persones hospitalitzades, 394 de les quals a l'UCI. Això vol dir que s'han sumat en un dia 67 ingressos més, dels quals 30 a l'UCI. Els ingressos a les unitats de cures intensives s'han més que doblat en només dues setmanes, passant dels 157 de la segona setmana d'octubre a la xifra actual.
El darrer recompte també suma 4.672 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA) en les darreres 24 hores, fins als 216.945 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. Es tracta d'una xifra molt superior de la de fa pocs mesos, després d'estabilitzar els brots de l'estiu, quan la tendència era la de registrar una mitjana de 7.000 casos a la setmana. El 13,05% de les proves que es fan donen positiu, mentre que la recomanació de l'OMS és que aquest percentatge no superi el 5%. També s'han informat de 38 noves morts, amb un total de 13.869 des de l'inici de la pandèmia.
