Les imatges d'una Barcelona confinada

Després de gairebé dues setmanes de confinament com a conseqüència del decret d'estat d'alarma per l'emergència del coronavirus, Barcelona, com la resta del país, ofereix estampes inèdites. L'espai públic de la ciutat resta més buit que mai i escenaris normalment tan concorreguts com la plaça Sant Jaume, el Born, el passeig Lluís Companys, el carrer Marina o la plaça Reial apareixen pràctica o totalment deserts. Només vianants esporàdics que passegen el gos, van a comprar o es dirigeixen a la feina trenquen la buidor.



Les principals vies de la capital catalana també s'han quedat gairebé sense cotxes o, si més no, amb un volum de vehicles radicalment inferior al que és habitual. Segons les dades del Servei Català de Trànsit, des de l'inici del confinament l'entrada i la sortida de vehicles privats a la ciutat ha caigut més d'un 60%. El transport públic encara ha experimentat un descens d'usuaris més important, que se situa en el 90% en els diversos serveis (Rodalies Renfe, Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat, Tramvia, Metro i Autobusos). Us oferim una fotogaleria de Joel Kashila que mostra algunes postals de la Barcelona confinada.

La plaça Sant Jaume, completament buida pel confinament. JOEL KASHILA.

La plaça Reial, absolutament desèrtica. JOEL KASHILA.

Una vianant solitària al costat del Born Centre de Cultura i Memòria. JOEL KASHILA

Un 'rider', fent un descans a la Barcelona. JOEL KASHILA.

El carrer Marina ofereix una estampa inèdita, de buidor. JOEL KASHILA.

L'Hospital del Mar, que com tots els centres mèdics viu una intensa activitat aquests dies per tractar els malalts de coronavirus. JOEL KASHILA.