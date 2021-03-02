Les infantes Elena i Cristina es van vacunar contra la Covid-19 en una visita a Joan Carles I als Emirats Àrabs

Les infantes Elena i Cristina ja s'han vacunat contra el coronavirus. Concretament, ho van fer als Emirats Àrabs aprofitant un viatge per a visitar al seu pare Joan Carles I, que es troba assentat a Abu Dhabi des de l'agost passat, quan va marxar de l'Estat espanyol. Segons ha informat El Confidencial, tant el rei emèrit com l'exdirector del CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán, també han rebut les dosis del fàrmac contra la Covid-19.

Aquest muntatge ha permès a les infantes saltar-se l'ordre de vacunació establert a Espanya, encara que oficialment Cristina té fixada la seva residència a Suïssa. La infanta Elena ha volat en diverses ocasions a Abu Dhabi per a visitar al seu pare, però el cap de setmana del 6-7 de febrer ho va fer per primera vegada en companyia de la seva germana. Van tornar a Espanya una setmana després ja vacunades. Per part seva, Sanz Roldán s'hauria vacunat aquest passat Nadal, quan va viatjar fins als Emirats per a visitar al rei amb motiu del seu aniversari.