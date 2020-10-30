Lleu alentiment dels ingressos hospitalaris, tot i que el nombre de positius segueix disparat

La taxa de propagació del virus (Rt) torna a baixar, aquest cop de l'1,34 a l'1,29, tot i que els hospitals segueixen registrant ingressos sense parar. L'augment de la difusió del virus s'ha materialitzat en els darrers dies en la tensió dels hospitals i ha posat en alerta el Govern, que ja fa dues setmanes que va tancar els bars i restaurants i que aquest dijous anunciava el confinament perimetral de caps de setmana. Les dades publicades pel Departament de Salut d'aquest divendres indiquen que la tendència es manté a l'alça, tot i que amb un lleu alentiment de la propagació i de les hospitalitzacions. Per contra, el risc de rebrot i la incidència a 14 dies segueixen disparades.

Es tracta del cinquè dia de decreixement de l'Rt d'ençà que va arribar a la xifra d'1,60 el 22 d'octubre, tot i que encara està molt per sobre del llindar del que es considera acceptable per tenir la situació epidemiològica controlada, en la xifra d'1. La dada d'aquest divendres indica que cada 100 positius contagien 129 persones. Per contra, l'índex de risc de contagi s'ha disparat després d'una tendència a la baixa i marca avui 882 punts, 44 més que ahir, batent un nou rècord.

En paral·lel, les hospitalitzacions segueixen creixent, encara que s'intueix una suavització d'aquest augment que queda per veure si es mantindrà els pròxims dies. Segons les dades facilitades pel Departament de Salut, durant les darreres 24 hores s'han ingressat 47 persones més, moltes menys que les reportades ahir, 182 en un dia, i ja sumen un total de 2.434 persones hospitalitzades. D'aquestes, 447 són a l'UCI, 13 més que ahir.

Per contra, la incidència a 14 dies segueix pujant i se situa ara a 715 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, 100 més que ahir i molt lluny de la incidència registrada ara fa un mes, de 195 casos. S'han registrat 5.413 nous positius confirmats per PCR o tests d'antigen (TA), una xifra constant respecte ahir però també lluny dels 1.800 positius als quals vol arribar el Departament de Salut amb les mesures aplicades. També s'ha informat 34 noves morts, la meitat que ahir, amb un total de 14.008 des de l'inici de la pandèmia.

