Lleuger repunt dels morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

Salut notifica 43 morts en les últimes hores i el total de víctimes al Principat ascendeix a 11.766. Els casos positius arriben als 64.037, 778 més que els notificats aquest dimecres. A més, hi ha 216.269 casos possibles de Covid-19.

Un cartell que assenyala la zona covid-19 a l'hospital Trueta. Foto publicada el 22 d'abril del 2020 (horitzontal)

barcelona

públic

Repunta el nombre de morts per coronavirus en les últimes hores fins els 43, tot i que es manté la tendència i és una de les xifres més baixes des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. El total de morts al Principat ascendeix a 11.766, segons les noves dades proporcionades per Salut. D'aquestes, 6.571 han mort a un hospital, 3.917 a una residència i 772 al domicili.

​Els casos positius arriben als 64.037, 778 més que els notificats aquest dimecres. A més, hi ha 216.269 casos possibles. Segueix la tendència a la baixa dels pacients de gravetat ingressats a la UCI, que són 234, nou menys que aquest dimecres. 

Pel que fa a l'Estat espanyol, dijous el Ministeri de Sanitat va informar de 48 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 47 menys que dimecres (95) i 344 nous positius confirmats per PCR. Segons les últimes dades del Ministeri de Sanitat, en l'últim dia hi va haver 140 hospitalitzacions i 20 ingressos en UCI. Madrid concentra la majoria de defuncions (19), tot i que, segons Sanitat, Catalunya "no ha pogut actualitzar les dades per problemes de validació" i no apareix a les xifres totals. Des que va començar la pandèmia, a tot l'Estat espanyol hi ha hagut 27.940 morts per la Covid-19 i 233.037 casos confirmats per proves PCR.

