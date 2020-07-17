Llibreters i floristes suspenen la celebració del Sant Jordi d'estiu al Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona

La Cambra del Llibre de Catalunya i el Gremi de Floristes han decidit suspendre la celebració del Sant Jordi d'estiu a l'espai comú previst al Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona, on s'havien d'instal·lar un centenar de parades. Tanmateix, han instat els ciutadans a comprar llibres i roses a les botigues per celebrar la Diada, que ja es va haver d'anul·lar el 23 d'abril. A la resta de municipis de Catalunya se celebrarà d'acord amb la situació sanitària que hi hagi. A l'hora, llibreters i floristes han expressat a l'ACN que esperaran a les indicacions recollides quan es publiqui la resolució al DOGC i les que doni l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i la Generalitat per decidir si les llibreries poden posar una parada a l'exterior de cada local.

En un comunicat, la Cambra del Llibre i el Gremi de Floristes volen agrair l'esforç i el suport rebut del Departament de Cultura, de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona i de la totalitat d'ajuntaments de Catalunya per fer possible un retrobament dels lectors amb els autors el proper 23 de juliol amb totes les garanties de seguretat. Els últims dies, diversos municipis com Lleida, Figueres i Reus, així com algunes llibreries i editorials com Llegir en català, havien descartat participar-hi per l'increment de contagis a diverses zones de Catalunya.



En la roda de premsa d'aquest divendres al matí, el Govern ha donat per fet que el Sant Jordi d'estiu s'hauria de cancel·lar. "Amb molta probabilitat no es podrà celebrar aquest Sant Jordi, però ho estem acabant de treballar i ho hem de valorar amb sector", ha assegurat la consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó.