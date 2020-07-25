Lluís Puig llança una OPA als associats del PDeCAT poc abans de la constitució del nou Junts per Catalunya

L'exconseller de Cultura Lluís Puig ha avisat al PDeCat que "el temps s'està acabant" i ha instat als seus militants a passar-se a Junts per Catalunya. "Poden seguir anant en una bicicleta de pedals o agafar l'elèctrica", ha apuntat en una entrevista a l'ACN coincidint amb l'inici de l'assemblea constituent de Junts. Candidat a presidir la mesa del congrés que se celebra aquest dissabte i diumenge, Puig ha alertat que malgrat que hi hagi "una doble militància" només es podrà votar un partit a les eleccions. "Aquest serà el final del trànsit del PDeCAT a JxCat", ha remarcat. L'exconseller ha defensat que calia organitzar ja el partit de cara a la pròxima cita electoral.

"Tard o d'hora es convocaran eleccions i no ens podien agafar amb JxCat només com a marca comercial", ha sostingut. Puig ha avançat que hi haurà "unes setmanes o mesos de transició" de militants i afiliats del PDeCAT a Junts. "En algun moment haurem de tancar aquest trànsit cap a JxCat", ha dit, recordant que l'últim consell nacional del Partit Demòcrata va votar en un 90% fer aquest pas.

Precisament aquest dissabte JxCat inicia el seu congrés fundacional, que s'allargarà fins el 3 d'octubre. La formació culminarà a l'estiu les passes per constituir-se com a partit sota el lideratge de l'expresident Carles Puigdemont. La gran incògnita és el desenllaç de les negociacions amb el PDeCAT, com bé apunta l'exconseller, ja que encara estan encallades.

JxCat escollirà la direcció el 9 d'agost i, si no hi ha acord entre les parts, l'entorn del president del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, es quedarà sense opcions d'entrar a l'executiva. JxCat no decidirà fins el 3 d'octubre si avala la doble militància -gran escull de les converses-, amb l'aprovació de la ponència organitzativa, al final del congrés telemàtic.