Marta Ferrusola ingressada d'urgència per una caiguda al domicili de Queralbs

La dona de l'expresident de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola, ha estat traslladada aquest dissabte a l'Hospital Vall d'Hebron després d'haver patit un accident a Queralbs, segons ha avançat 'El Món'. Ferrusola, de 85 anys, ha patit una forta caiguda des d'unes escales de la casa que la família té en aquest municipi del Ripollès. Inicialment, ha estat trasllada a l'Hospital de Campdevànol, però després d'avaluar-li les ferides s'ha decidit traslladar-la a Vall d'Hebron. Segons les mateixes fonts, Ferrusola ha patit diverses fractures, i està sent atesa pel centre. Fonts de l'Hospital confirmen que en aquests moments se li estan fent proves i no han informat sobre l'abast de la gravetat de Ferrusola per les ferides patides.

Aquest és el segon accident que Ferrusola pateix en tres anys. De fet, justament el 31 de juliol de 2017 va haver de ser atesa d'urgències a l'Hospital de Campdevànol. La dona de l'expresident va patir un fort cop al tòrax en una caiguda, també a la seva casa d'estiu a Queralbs. El seu estat no era greu i el mateix dia al cap de poques hores ja va ser donada d'alta. La salut de Ferrusola ha anat empitjorant els darrers mesos després que se li va diagnosticar Alzheimer.

Fa just dues setmanes el jutge de l'Audiència Nacional José de la Mata va tancar la instrucció de la peça principal del 'cas Pujol' i va proposar jutjar tota la família –l'expresident, Ferrusola i els seus set fills- per organització criminal.