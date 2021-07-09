Estàs llegint: L'Audiència de Tarragona paralitza indefinidament la retirada del monument franquista de Tortosa

Memòria Històrica L'Audiència de Tarragona paralitza indefinidament la retirada del monument franquista de Tortosa

Interposa mesures cautelars perquè les obres no es reiniciïn fins que els jutges no resolguin els dos recursos interposats per Corembe

La façana fluvial de Tortosa amb el monument franquista al mig del riu. Imatge 13 de maig del 2019
La façana fluvial de Tortosa amb el monument franquista al mig del riu. Imatge 13 de maig del 2019. Anna Ferràs / ACN

Les obres per retirar el monument franquista de Tortosa es paralitzen indefinidament. Ho ha fixat el jutjat contenciós administratiu número 2 de Tarragona, que ha resolt un recurs de l'entitat Corembe, contrària a treure el símbol feixista. D'aquesta manera s'apliquen unes mesures cautelars fins que no es resolguin els dos recursos que va interposar la mateixa organització contra la retirada, un contra la licitació i la llicència d'obres, i un altre acreditant que la Generalitat no té competències per executar-les.

El passat 1 de juliol, el mateix jutjat de Tarragona ja va ordenar la paralització dels treballs com a mesura "cautelaríssima", després que la consellera de Justícia, Lourdes Ciuró, anunciés que la retirada del monument franquista començaria el 18 de juliol. Aquella setmana ja s'havien practicat alguns treballs a la zona, motiu pel qual l'entitat Corembe va acabar presentant un recurs per demanar les mesures cautelars.​

