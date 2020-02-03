Més de 200 persones ocupen la seu d'un fons voltor que vol apujar el lloguer a 11 blocs diferents

Unes 200 persones han entrat a una oficina del fons voltor Azora, al carrer Pujades 51, per exigir una negociació col·lectiva amb els llogaters dels edificis del grup d'inversors.



Els manifestants, amb cartells on s'hi pot llegir "Azora buitres" i "Lloguer digne", han acompanyat un dels llogaters que ha renovat el contracte aquest dilluns amb el fons i que, tal com denuncia el Sindicat de Llogaters, haurà d'assumir una pujada del 70% del preu i "una sèrie de clàusules fraudulentes".



L'acció s'emmarca en una campanya del Sindicat contra aquest grup d'inversions a cinc ciutats de Catalunya: Badalona, Terrassa, l'Hospitalet de Llobregat i Barcelona. Unes 234 famílies residents a 11 blocs diferents afectades pels abusos d'aquest fons s'han conjurat en una campanya conjunta. Totes elles rebran un burofax per proposar-los o bé un augment d'entre el 60 i el 80% del lloguer o marxar, tal com ja va informar el setmanari La Directa.



El primer bloc que es va mobilitzar en contra d'Azora és troba a Badalona. Els veïns van sortir al carrer l'octubre passat en contra d'una pujada del lloguer del 80%. Tant aquest bloc com els de l'Hospitalet i els de Terrassa eren del Banc Sabadell fins a l'estiu de 2019, quan l'entitat va vendre 500 habitatges a Azora per 150 milions d'euros.



Es tracta d'una operació comuna entre la banca durant els darrers anys, promoguda pel Banc Central Europeu (BCE), per despendre's de les àrees immobiliàries i que estan acabant en mans del fons voltor. Altres fons que s'estan beneficiant d'aquesta tendència són Blackstone o Cerberus.