Més de cent persones denuncien davant la delegació del Govern espanyol els 1.000 dies de presó de Cuixart i Sànchez

Unes 120 persones s'han concentrat davant la seu de la delegació del Govern espanyol a Catalunya per protestar contra l'empresonament de Jordi Sánchez i Jordi Cuixart, que fa 1.000 dies que estan entre reixes, condemnats per sedició pel Tribunal Suprem. Òmnium Cultural i l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) han muntat un escenari amb micròfon obert a tots els participants, recolliran els missatges de suport i els enviaran als empresonats.



"Ni la presó ni la violència seran un límit per seguir lluitant pels drets i llibertats d'aquest país", ha afirmat el vicepresident d'Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri. En la mateixa línia, la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie ha dit que els Jordis han sabut transformar el "dolor" en dignitat i lluita. L'organització ha instal·lat lletres gegants de la paraula "Llibertat" perquè els concentrats es fotografiessin amb fragments de les resolucions dels organismes internacionals que denuncien la presó dels Jordis.



Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sánchez van entrar a la presó el 16 d'octubre del 2017, i van romandre en règim de presó preventiva fins que es va celebrar el judici al Tribunal Suprem contra el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, en el qual van acabar condemnats a nou anys de presó pel delicte de sedició i nou anys d'inhabilitació absoluta per a qualsevol càrrec públic. La sentència considera que van posar les seves organitzacions al servei de la maniobra de política ideada per la resta d'acusats.

