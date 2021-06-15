Un miler de persones es manifesten a Sants per condemnar la mort del veí que anava a ser desnonat

Al voltant d'un miler de veïns de Sants, segons els organitzadors, i 500, segons la Guàrdia Urbana, s'han manifestat aquesta tarda per a reclamar que s'aturin "tots els desnonaments", després que un veí del barri, de 58 anys, se suïcidés ahir quan la comitiva judicial va arribar a casa seva per a fer el llançament. La protesta ha estat convocada pel Grup d'Habitatge de Sants (GHAS), i s'ha unit posteriorment a la que havien organitzat la Plataforma d'Afectats per la Hipoteca (PAH) i el Sindicat de Llogateres davant de la delegació del Govern espanyol. Els manifestants s'han apropat al pis on vivia l'home, on han estat aplaudits pels veïns.



Diversos manifestants s'han concentrat a la plaça de Sants mostrant cartells i pancartes de "No més suïcidis, llei d'habitatge ja" o "Stop lleis injustes", i després s'han desplaçat cap al carrer on vivia l'home.



Segons ha declarat a Efe Cesc Marquilles, membre del Grup d'Habitatge de Sants, han convocat aquesta manifestació perquè "la urgència és que s'aturin tots els desnonaments a tot l'Estat". El grup també ha remarcat que llegir la notícia els va generar "moltíssima ràbia" i també "un estat de consternació bastant important, en part perquè era un veí del barri". Durant tota la manifestació, s'ha sentit el lema: "Els desnonaments són assassinats. Ens estan matant".

"Creiem que s'està prioritzant la propietat privada per davant de la vida de les persones. S'està fent negoci amb les nostres llars i això no ho podem permetre. Una llar no pot ser una moneda de canvi. Una llar significa una base i el principi per a construir qualsevol vida. Sense una llar la gent no pot viure", ha denunciat Marquilles.

