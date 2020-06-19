El Ministeri de Sanitat actualitza les dades i detecta 1.177 morts més per Covid-19 a l'Estat

El ball de xifres durant la pandèmia del coronavirus ha estat constant des de l'inici, i aquest divendres s'ha tornat a constantar amb l'actualització de dades de les sèries històriques del Ministeri de Sanitat, que ha fet aflorar 1.177 morts més per coronavirus, amb un total de 28.313. D’aquests, 115 s’haurien produït entre el 7 de juny –la data en què es va congelar la xifra en 27.136 morts- i el 17 de juny i la resta serien anteriors. D'altra banda, el Departament de Salut ha informat que aquest divendres s'han detectat 154 nous positus -tres més que el dia anterior- i s'han registrat només 4 morts, mantenint així la tendència a la baixa.

La xifra estatal continua distant molt de l’excés de mortalitat que fixa l’INE aquest any i que se situa en 43.945 persones. Se sap –a través de les proves de diagnòstic- que més de 28.000 es poden atribuir a la Covid-19 però Sanitat no preveu saber fins a finals d’any si les més de 15.000 que hi ha hagut de més són també o en part atribuïbles a la malaltia.



D’altra banda, des de l'11 de maig hi ha hagut 34 brots a tot Espanya amb un total de 982 persones afectades. A hores d’ara, en queden nou d’actius però tots estan sota "control".

Pel que fa al Principat, s'han detectat 70.216 casos positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 i un total de 12.495 persones han perdut la vida amb la Covid-19 o com a sospitosos des de l'inici de la pandèmia. S'han donat 39.247 altes hospitalàries (37 més que ahir) i un total de 4.123 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat (una més que ahir); actualment són 66. Respecte a les residències de gent gran, 14.908 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus (15 més que fa 24 hores).

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.233 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.879 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.334; 1.561 a la Catalunya Central; 798 a Girona ; 397 al Camp de Tarragona; 208 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.

