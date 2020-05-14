Estàs llegint: El Ministeri de Sanitat permetrà l'obertura de piscines a l'estiu

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

desescalada

El Ministeri de Sanitat permetrà l'obertura de piscines a l'estiu

"No hi ha evidència que el virus que causa Covid-19 pugui transmetre's a les persones a través de l'aigua en piscines, jacuzzis o spas", resa el document del Ministeri de Sanitat.

Imagen de archivo de una piscina. - EFE
Imatge d'arxiu d'una piscina. - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

públic

El ministeri de Sanitat publica una sèrie de recomanacions per a l'obertura de les piscines a l'estiu, ja que "no hi ha evidència que el virus que causa Covid-19 pugui transmetre's a les persones a través de l'aigua en piscines, jacuzzis o spas".

(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 33

selección público