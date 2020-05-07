Mor el torturador franquista Billy el Niño amb coronavirus

L'expolicia Antonio González Pacheco, àlies Billy el Niño, ha mort a primera hora d'aquest matí en una clínica madrilenya amb coronavirus, segons ha informat eldiario.es. L'exmembre de la Brigada Política i Social del franquisme havia estat denunciat en nombroses ocasions per les seves tortures a militants antifranquistes durant la dictadura. Les seves víctimes van interposar en els últims anys més de 10 querelles a Espanya pels seus crims, però la Justícia va considerar que les tortures ja estarien prescrites i que no constituïen un crim de lesa humanitat.



Així mateix, González Pacheco havia estat reclamat per Argentina en el marc de la coneguda com querella argentina, única causa judicial oberta al món que investiga els crims de la dictadura. No obstant això, l'Audiència Nacional va rebutjar l'extradició a l'Argentina de l'expolicia.



González Pacheco va acumular durant la seva trajectòria fins a quatre condecoracions policials que li permetien cobrar fins a un 50% de pensió més. L'actual Govern espanyol s'havia compromès a buscar la fórmula jurídica adequada per retirar aquestes condecoracions. De fet, el passat 11 de febrer, un mes abans de decretar-se l'estat d'alarma, el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, es va mostrar convençut que es podrien retirar les medalles concedides a 'Billy el Niño' gràcies a la nova Llei de Memòria Històrica. No obstant això, en el moment de la seva mort, totes les seves condecoracions seguien en actiu.

El torturador havia ingressat al Cos General de Policia com sotsinspector el 1971 i havia estat destinat a la Brigada d'Investigació Social, més coneguda com la Brigada Politicosocial, que era l'encarregada de la investigació i repressió dels grups antifranquistes, fonamentalment estudiants i comunistes. Els seus mètodes i la seva extravagància el van fer ràpidament conegut entre la resta de policies i també entre els seus detinguts. El policia només va estar 11 anys exercint en el cos, però hi ha centenars de testimonis de les seves tortures.