Moren 479 persones en un dia afectades per Covid-19 segons el nou recompte de Salut

Salut ha informat que en les últimes 24 hores han mort 479 persones afectades de Covid-19, segons el nou recompte que recull les dades de les funeràries. Això eleva el total a 7.576 defuncions des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. D'aquests, fins ara han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 4.056 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós, 201 en les últimes hores. A més, 2.015 han mort a una residència, 84 a un centre sociosanitari i 478 al domicili.



Pel que fa als nous contagis, han baixat molt respecte aquest dimecres i se n'han confirmat 361 de nous confirmats per prova PCR en les últimes hores. Això eleva el total a 39.736 casos positius. A més, hi ha 59.195 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19. Desglossant-ho per territoris, la majoria de casos testats es troben a Barcelona (28.964), seguits de Girona (3.323), la Catalunya central (3.064), el Camp de Tarragona (1.638), Lleida (1.410), l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran (277) i les Terres de l'Ebre (180).



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.886 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat i actualment són 1.267, 40 menys que aquest dimecres. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 5.966 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 18.724 altes hospitalàries, 1.427 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 5.616 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus -la majoria, 4.052, a Barcelona- i 7.146 són casos sospitosos.



El nombre de morts per coronavirus a l'Estat espanyol ha tornat a experimentar un lleuger repunt aquest dijous amb 551 noves defuncions en 24 hores. La xifra total ja s’eleva fins a les 19.130 a tot l’Estat. Pel que fa als contagis, segons les dades del Ministeri de Sanitat hi ha un total de 182.816 de confirmats, 5.183 més que ahir. El nombre de curats continua a l’alça amb 74.797 altes mèdiques, gairebé 4.000 més en les últimes 24 hores. La comunitat de Madrid continua sent la més afectada per la pandèmia amb 50.694 casos confirmats per la Covid-19 i 6.877 morts.