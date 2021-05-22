Milers de persones s'han concentrat a la Rambla de Figueres en solidaritat amb els encausats pels diferents talls a l'autopista AP-7 en les protestes en contra de la sentència i de la "repressió de l'estat espanyol". Durant l'acte, s'han escoltat crits contra les forces de seguretat, en especial els Mossos d'Esquadra. El portaveu d'Alerta Solidària, Martí Majoral, ha carregat contra la policia catalana per l'actitud que han tingut en protestes independentistes.



Majoral també ha assenyalat el jutge instructor de la causa que agrupa 197 investigats pel tall al Pertús. Denuncia que impedeix que les compareixences siguin telemàtiques i obliga els investigats a anar a declarar a Figueres, malgrat que en molts casos són persones de les Terres de l'Ebre o Ponent. "Això és una forma de càstig. No té cap altre sentit, perquè sap que haurà d'arxivar la causa", exclama.

També ha parlat l'advocat de la Catalunya Nord Mateu Pons, que va assistir alguns dels detinguts per la Gendarmeria en el tall del Pertús. Pons ha explicat que la fiscalia francesa va arxivar de seguida la causa perquè "si vols protestar és normal que facis un cert enrenou". "Hem de preguntar a les institucions europees per què els mateixos fets es jutgen de manera tan diferent en un costat o altre de la frontera", ha assenyalat entre aplaudiments.



L'acte ha conclòs amb el testimoni de dues de les encausades, Pepa Plana i Alícia Monterroso de Lleida. Totes dues han carregat contra l'estat espanyol i han recordat que "molts dels qui pateixen la repressió son anònims". L'himne dels Segadors i l'Estaca de Lluís Llach han clos l'acte.​

L'ANC i Òmnium demanen "pressió" al nou Govern

A l'acte hi han assistit la presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, i el portaveu d'Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri. Paluzié ha demanat "pressió" l'endemà de la investidura al nou Govern que surti d'ERC i Junts perquè faci efectiva la independència. S'ha felicitat de l'acord dels dos partits, però demana que el nou Executiu "estigui disposat a fer la independència". Per la seva banda, Mauri, ha advertit que tornaran a "omplir les places, fins que aquest país sigui lliure".



Davant dels aplaudiments dels milers d'assistents convocats, Paluzié, ha cridat a incrementar la mobilització ciutadana i "ser allà on calgui.

En el mateix sentit s'ha expressat Mauri, que ha recordat les paraules que Jordi Cuixart li va deixar anar al jutge Marchena. "Avui es nota el caliu d'aquell moment en què li va dir a la cara que ho tornarem a fer", ha etzibat Mauri, que reconeix que "és imprescindible que hi hagi Govern, però sobretot és més imprescindible que hi hagi la gent".

Suport als encausats del tall a la Jonquera