Multa de 20.000 euros a la PAHC Bages per intentar aturar un desnonament

barcelona
La Plataforma d'Afectats per les Hipoteques i el Capitalisme (PAHC) del Bages ha anunciat que ha rebut una multa de 20.000 euros per intentar aturar un desnonament a Manresa. El moviment denuncia que li han aplicat la Llei mordassa, amb 30 multes de 601 euros i un procediment penal a tres persones que van participar de la protesta: "Avui donem tret de sortida a la campanya i fem públic que no acatem aquestes multes i que n'hem presentat un recurs", han anunciat per les xarxes socials.
La Plataforma també ha difós un vídeo del dia del desnonament, el març de 2019, on es veu com l'operatiu policial prova d'entrar de manera violenta a la casa dels residents a l'immoble, la Rachida i la seva família.
Els activistes demanen la "derogació de la llei mordassa" i el cessament del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. També exigeixen que s'aturin els desnonaments i que la Generalitat compleixi la llei catalana d'habitatge.
Es tracta d'una de les multes més altes imposades al moviment en defensa del dret a l'habitatge per intentar aturar un desnonament. "Que quedi clar que per moltes multes que ens posin no ens trauran del carrer", asseguren per les xarxes socials. "Hem vingut a lluitar contra els especuladors i el capitalisme, assumim doncs aquesta lluita amb totes les conseqüències!".
