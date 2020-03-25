Es multipliquen els ERTO a Catalunya: 10.700 expedients i 71.000 treballadors afectats en un sol dia

Els treballadors afectats per un Expedient de Regulació Temporal de l'Ocupació (ERTO) s'han disparat en un dia a Catalunya. Aquest dimarts s'han presentat 10.700 expedients que impliquen 71.000 treballadors, segons ha informat el Departament de Treball. En total, a Catalunya hi ha 342.602 persones que hauran de percebre l'atur de forma temporal, el 9% dels ocupats a finals de l'any passat. Aquesta xifra es correspon amb 41.555 expedients presentats per empreses catalanes des que es va decretar l'estat d'alarma a l'Estat per la pandèmia de Covid-19, el 14 de març.

En total, a Catalunya hi ha 342.602 persones que hauran de percebre l'atur de forma temporal, el 9% dels ocupats a finals de l'any passat.

Per demarcacions, Barcelona concentra el nombre més gran d'ERTO, amb 29.565 registres i 269.718 persones que aniran a les llistes de l'atur temporalment. Pel que fa a la resta, hi ha 4.916 expedients a Tarragona (27.818 treballadors), 4.770 expedients a Girona (31.815 treballadors) i 2.304 expedients a Lleida (13.251 treballadors).

Aquestes dades, però, no reflecteixen el total de catalans afectats ja que les empreses que operen en més d'una comunitat autònoma han de presentar els expedients al Govern espanyol.



Una de les últimes empreses que ha presentat un ERTO és El Corte Inglés, aquest dimarts. Afectarà 25.900 empleats del grup, incloent el personal de la botiga de roba Sfera i la filial Viajes El Corte Inglés. La companyia ha precisat que el seu objectiu és "mantenir els llocs de treball" i que es tracta d'una "mesura temporal", segons informa Europa Press.​