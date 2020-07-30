Nissan ofereix ajornar el tancament de les plantes de Barcelona més enllà de juny de 2021

L'automobilística Nissan ha obert la possibilitat de negociar una altra extensió a la data anunciada de tancament de les plantes de Barcelona més enllà de juny de 2021 "si s'aconsegueix gestionar l'excedent de personal i sempre sota acord entre les parts". Així ho ha transmès la direcció als sindicats en la sisena reunió de mediació convocada per la Conselleria de Treball de la Generalitat, en el marc del procés oficial de consultes iniciat el passat 30 de juny pel tancament de les plantes a partir de desembre de 2020, ha informat en un comunicat. A més, la direcció de l'empresa s'ha compromès amb els sindicats a estudiar alternatives de recol·locació amb l'objectiu de reduir l'afectació de l'Expedient de Regulació de l'Ocupació (ERO), així com condicions de pla social si no hi ha alternatives viables de reindustrialització.

Aquest dijous té lloc l'última reunió en el marc del procés de consultes pel tancament de les plantes

D'altra banda, Nissan s'ha compromès a impulsar una taula de treball per a estudiar possibles opcions de reindustrialització amb la participació de tots els actors necessaris, no només per a buscar alternatives de viabilitat de les plantes, sinó també per a les empreses proveïdores. També manté la proposta de no fer "acomiadaments traumàtics fins a desembre de 2020" i la voluntat de treball conjunt per a buscar solucions, encara que les posicions de la direcció i sindicats es mantenen oposades, a l'espera de l'última reunió aquest dijous.



Els representants sindicals han lamentat que "les decisions estan preses" i els representants de la multinacional "fa la sensació que són simples marionetes dirigides des de Nissan Europa, per a tancar l'expedient el més ràpid possible, sense tenir el més mínim mirament amb la plantilla", han assegurat.



L'automobilística Nissan va presentar aquest dimarts un pla social que preveu prejubilacions i indemnitzacions per als treballadors de les plantes barcelonines que la companyia preveu tancar, en cas que "els esforços per a trobar una solució de futur no fructifiquessin".