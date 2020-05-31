El nombre de morts per coronavirus suma 28 defuncions a Catalunya i es disparen els nous positius fins a 359

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 28 noves morts per la Covid-19 en les darreres 24 hores, nou més que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.269. A banda, s'han detectat 359 nous casos positius testats (102 més) i ja en són 66.904. D'entre les víctimes, 6.703 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (13 més), 3.965 ho han fet en una residència (les mateixes que en el balanç anterior) i 779 al domicili (una més), mentre que 822 no estan classificades per falta d'informació (catorze més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.064 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 163, una menys que fa 24 hores.

De moment hi ha vuit persones classificades en l'apartat de morts del dia 31 de maig, i 16 en el dia 30, però aquesta dada variarà en els pròxims dies quan les funeràries reportin nova informació. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, fins al moment n'hi ha hagut 15 el dissabte 30, 174 el divendres 29 i 176 el dijous 28.

En les residències de gent gran, hi ha 13.938 casos confirmats, fet que representen 40 més que les dades facilitades per Salut en el balanç de dissabte. A més, 2.093 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Són 50 menys que l'última xifra que Salut havia facilitat, que era de 2.143. El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 220 persones en un dia, fins a les 38.112.

Estadística per àmbits territorials

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.165 persones, entre positius i sospitosos, 2.301 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 1.300 en residències, 277 en domicilis i 287 no classificats; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.833 morts, 1.544 en hospitals i sociosanitaris i 969 en residències, a banda de 180 no classificats i 140 en domicilis; mentre a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.310 defuncions, amb 1.397 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 769 en residències, 95 en domicilis i 49 no classificats. A la Catalunya Central han mort 1.518 persones (711 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 505 en residències, 187 no classificats i 115 en domicilis) i a Girona han estat 774 els morts (339 en hospitals, 230 en residències, 123 en domicilis i 82 no classificats).

Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, ja són 382 els morts, 242 dels quals en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 118 en residències, 11 en domicilis i 11 més no classificats, mentre que a Lleida hi ha hagut 205 morts en total, 127 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 58 en residències, tretze no classificats i set en domicilis. A l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, 13 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, set en residències, vuit no classificats i dos en domicilis; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 43 defuncions, 23 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 7 en residències, 9 en domicilis i 4 sense classificar.

Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.184 de confirmats, un més que en les darreres dades facilitades per Salut. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.671, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.412. A la Catalunya Central són 6.076 els confirmats. A Girona hi ha 6.607 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.055 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida n'hi ha 2.530. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran hi ha 405 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, 325.

D'entre tots aquests, Barcelona ciutat té 3.472 casos confirmats en residències. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 3.369, mentre que a l'àrea metropolitana sud se'n registren 2.698. A la Catalunya Central són 1.649 els residents confirmats, i a Girona en són 1.610. A les residències del Camp de Tarragona hi ha 457 casos positius confirmats, i a Lleida són 528. En el cas de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, hi ha 80 casos confirmats, mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre es mantenen en 16.