La nova llei de memòria del Govern espanyol anul·larà les sentències del franquisme com la de Companys

L'avantprojecte de Llei de Memòria Democràtica que el Consell de Ministres preveu aprovar el proper dimarts anul·la les condemnes i sancions produïdes per "raons polítiques, ideològiques, de consciència o creença religiosa" durant la guerra civil o la dictadura, incloent per tant la de l'expresident de la Generalitat Lluís Companys. Ho ha avançat El Periódico i ho han confirmat a l'ACN fonts del govern espanyol. A més, tal com va explicar la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo, es prohibiran que rebin diners públics entitats que enalteixin dictadors, com podria ser el cas de la Fundación Francisco Franco.



Segons publica el diari, alguns articles de l'avantprojecte es refereixen a la possible revocació de distincions, nomenaments, títols i honors institucionals, així com de condecoracions i recompenses o supressió de títols nobiliaris, com podria ser el cas del policia 'Billy El Niño'. També hi ha un règim sancionador per a infraccions per evitar les "humiliacions", especialment en espais públics. A més, aposta per la creació d'una fiscalia de sala per investigar fets de la guerra o de la dictadura que puguin constituir violacions dels drets humans i del dret internacional humanitari.



L'avantprojecte, a més, reconeix l'Estat com a responsable de trobar els desapareguts.

