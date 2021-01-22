Òmnium lamenta la "voluntat de control" de Catalunya per part de l'Estat amb "l'operació Illa"

El vicepresident d'Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, ha lamentat aquest divendres la "voluntat de control de Catalunya" de l'"operació Illa" per sobre de la "salut" de la ciutadania. El vicepresident d'Òmnium s'ha referit així als recursos judicials contra l'ajornament electoral decretat pel Govern per la situació de pandèmia i a les resolucions del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya que, de moment, mantenen la data del 14-F. Mauri ho ha dit a l'inici de l'Assemblea General Ordinària de l'entitat, "la setena a la qual el president, Jordi Cuixart, no pot participar perquè està empresonat injustament com la resta de presos polítics i exiliats". A l'inici de l'acte s'ha emès un vídeo de Cuixart des de la presó en què torna a reclamar l'amnistia de presos i exiliats.

Mauri considera que això se suma a la "violència policial" de l'1-O o als comicis del 21-D "sota el 155"

Mauri ha considerat que l'"operació Illa" és un nou exemple d'aquesta "voluntat de control" de Catalunya que fa l'Estat, que se suma a la "violència policial" de l'1-O o als comicis del 21-D "sota el 155". Davant d'això l'entitat fa una "crida a la responsabilitat" perquè el sobiranisme "surti a defensar" aquest projecte de país en els pròxims comicis, independentment de la data en què s'acabin celebrant.



"Necessitem un Parlament que sigui fort per reconstruir socialment i econòmicament el nostre país, però també a la vegada per seguir lluitant per l'amnistia i per poder culminar el dret d'autodeterminació del nostre país", ha subratllat Mauri.

Renovació parcial de la Junta Nacional

Durant l'assemblea s'ha renovat part de la Junta Nacional de l'entitat. La fins ara vicepresidenta segona, Marina Llansana, el tresorer, Pere Carles, i els membres de la junta Jordi Bosch, Roser Sebastià i Umair Dar han estat substituïts per la periodista Mònica Terribas, el politòleg Jordi Muñoz, el filòsof i professor universitari Àngel Castiñeira, l'especialista en implantació de projectes estratègics i relacions institucionals Jordi Arcarons i la inspectora d'Educació i presidenta d'Òmnium Cultural Tarragonès, Rosa Maria Codines.