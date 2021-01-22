El TSJC valida les eleccions del 14-F per un "intens interès públic" en l'argumentació de les mesures cautelars

El TSJC ha publicat aquest divendres la justificació segons la qual ha decidit mantenir les eleccions del 14 de febrer de manera cautelar, això sí, amb un vot discrepant d'un dels sis magistrats. L'alt tribunal entra a valorar la situació política a Catalunya després de la inhabilitació del president Quim Torra i considera que hi ha un "interès públic molt intens" perquè aquestes eleccions se celebrin, ja que en cas contrari "s'obre un període perllongat de provisionalitat que afecta el normal funcionament de les institucions democràtiques".

Per altra banda, el TSJC també considera que "les mesures sanitàries actuals no limiten desplaçaments per activitats no essencials", per la qual cosa la celebració dels comicis és complementària amb les restriccions contra la Covid-19 preses pel Govern en la situació d'emergència epidemiològica actual. També insta a "l'efectiva implantació de mesures preventives" durant la jornada electoral. D'altra banda, considera que l'estat d'alarma actual no empara la suspensió electoral, "que admet expressament la celebració d'eleccions" durant la pandèmia, motiu pel qual el TSJC considera que s'ha de prioritzar el dret a vot o modificar el decret.

La decisió del TSJC, però, no és definitiva, ja que l'alt tribunal entrarà en el fons de la qüestió per valorar si l'ajornament és vàlid o no abans del 8 d'abril. Això podria provocar que, en mig de la campanya electoral, que començarà el pròxim 29 de gener, el TSJC decideixi que el 14 de febrer no és una data vàlida per celebrar les eleccions, tot i que sembla un escenari poc probable.