Illa dimitirà com a ministre abans de divendres que ve si el TSJC manté el 14-F

El candidat del PSC a les eleccions, Salvador Illa, dimitirà com a ministre abans de divendres que ve, just quan comenci oficialment la campanya, en cas que el Tribunal Superior de Justícia (TSJC) mantingui el 14-F. Així ho ha explicat el primer secretari del partit, Miquel Iceta, en una roda de premsa telemàtica d'aquest dijous, després que el tribunal decidís mantenir la suspensió cautelar del decret que ajorna les eleccions. El TSJC es pronunciarà definitivament sobre la qüestió de fons abans del 8 de febrer, una decisió que podria arribar enmig de la campanya -que comença el 29 de gener. Iceta també ha afirmat que Illa se centraria en la dinàmica de campanya, encara que el TSJC acabés posposant les eleccions per al 30 de maig. "Ja decidiríem en cada moment", ha apuntat.

