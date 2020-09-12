Oxford reprendrà els assajos de la seva vacuna contra la Covid-19

londres
La universitat anglesa d'Oxford ha informat aquest dissabte que reprendrà els assajos clínics de la vacuna contra la Covid-19, després de ser recentment interromputs després que un voluntari al Regne Unit patís una reacció adversa. En un comunicat, Oxford ha indicat que les proves de la vacuna, anomenada ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, es reprendran al Regne Unit després de fer una pausa el passat dia 6 com a mesura de precaució. En la vacuna hi treballen conjuntament la universitat i la farmacèutica AstraZeneca.
Aquesta possible vacuna, considerada una de les més avançades que es desenvolupen a tot el món, està en les fases finals dels assajos clínics abans de rebre l'autorització dels organismes reguladors per procedir a immunitzar la població.
