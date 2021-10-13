Estàs llegint: Xavier García Albiol amplia la llista dels 'papers de Pandora' per una societat a Belize el 2005

PAPERS DE PANDORA Xavier García Albiol amplia la llista dels 'papers de Pandora' per una societat a Belize el 2005

L'alcalde de Badalona va rebre un poder únic per gestionar l'empresa que va estar activa durant deu anys

Xavier García Albiol mostra la vara d'alcalde de Badalona en el ple d'investidura celebrat aquest migdia. ACN
L'alcalde de Badalona Xavier García Albiol apareix als papers de Pandora com a gestor de la societat Luverne International situada a Belize, segons la investigació duta a terme per El País i La Sexta. L'expresident del Partit Popular català figurava a la societat fins el desembre de 2015, moment en què va tancar.

La societat va ser registrada l'1 de gener de 2005 a través d'Alcogal, un dels catorze bufets que apareixen a la investigació. La societat va ser creada amb 50.000 accions que es van dividir a parts iguals. Quatre mesos més tard García Albiol va assumir totes les participacions en la seva persona i segons el document "les més àmplies facultats" van anar a favor del polític.

L'alcalde ha explicat que la societat era per fer negocis a Amèrica Central

Aquest document conté 23 punts pels quals l'alcalde de Badalona podia administrar tots els seus béns, obrir comptes corrents al seu nom, demanar crèdits o préstecs... La versió de García Albiol preguntat per La Sexta és que mai la va utilitzar.

El polític popular ha reconegut l'existència d'aquest poder i ha explicat que aquesta societat es volia fer servir per fer negocis a l'Amèrica Central que mai van tenir lloc. A més assegura que no va obtenir rendiments de Luverne International: "No he cobrat ni un euro".

