L'alcalde de Badalona Xavier García Albiol apareix als papers de Pandora com a gestor de la societat Luverne International situada a Belize, segons la investigació duta a terme per El País i La Sexta. L'expresident del Partit Popular català figurava a la societat fins el desembre de 2015, moment en què va tancar.

La societat va ser registrada l'1 de gener de 2005 a través d'Alcogal, un dels catorze bufets que apareixen a la investigació. La societat va ser creada amb 50.000 accions que es van dividir a parts iguals. Quatre mesos més tard García Albiol va assumir totes les participacions en la seva persona i segons el document "les més àmplies facultats" van anar a favor del polític.

L'alcalde ha explicat que la societat era per fer negocis a Amèrica Central

Aquest document conté 23 punts pels quals l'alcalde de Badalona podia administrar tots els seus béns, obrir comptes corrents al seu nom, demanar crèdits o préstecs... La versió de García Albiol preguntat per La Sexta és que mai la va utilitzar.



El polític popular ha reconegut l'existència d'aquest poder i ha explicat que aquesta societat es volia fer servir per fer negocis a l'Amèrica Central que mai van tenir lloc. A més assegura que no va obtenir rendiments de Luverne International: "No he cobrat ni un euro".