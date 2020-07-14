Partits i entitats independentistes insten a "blindar" amb cadenes humanes espais de Barcelona per impedir la visita del rei

Partits i entitats independentistes, encapçalats per l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) i Òmnium Cultural, han fet una crida a la mobilització a Barcelona i a Figueres el proper divendres a la tarda, quan està previst que el rei Felip VI visiti les dues ciutats. "Demanem a la ciutadania blindar amb cadenes humanes els espais emblemàtics de Barcelona per impedir la visita de Felip VI", han afirmat en una roda de premsa davant la Sagrada Família. L'objectiu, segons el vicepresident i portaveu d'Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, és "deixar ben clar a aquesta monarquia corrupta, opaca i repressora que no és benvinguda a Catalunya".



La presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, ha instat a no oblidar que "va ser còmplice de la brutalitat policial de l’1-O". Al portal web on demanen a la ciutadania que s'apunti a tres dels llocs on es volen fer les cadenes humanes -la Sagrada Família, la platja de la Barceloneta i el monument de Colom- denuncien que la monarquia "ve a passejar-se com si res hagués passat pels carrers de les nostres ciutats exhibint-se sense cap mena de vergonya".



"Qui va consentir que els policies peguessin als votants de l’1 d'Octubre i qui viu dels nostres impostos no és benvingut al nostre país", afegeix la convocatòria, que també posa l'accent en què es tracta de "denunciar" la monarquia espanyola

"per afeblir els poders de l’Estat, el pas previ per assolir la República catalana!".