El Penedès planta cara a la desindustrialització

Clam unitari per reclamar un pla de xoc per reindustrialitzar les comarques penedesenques i un nou model econòmic. Més de mig miler de persones assisteixen a la concentració convocada per UGT i CCOO a Santa Margarida i els Monjos.

La concentració reivindicativa contra el tancament de diverses indústries del Penedès que s'ha fet aquest dissabte.ACN
Més de mig miler de persones, entre treballadors, sindicats, entitats i partits polítics s'han concentrat a Santa Margarida i els Monjos per reclamar un pla de xoc per reindustrialitzar el Penedès i un nou model econòmic. Convocat per CCOO i UGT, s'ha volgut visualitzar la problemàtica que es viu amb l'anunci de tancaments d'empreses com Sant-Gobain o Robert Bosch i ser un clam d'unitat per buscar alternatives davant les "amenaces" de les multinacionals. "No volem tapar forats per mantenir llocs de treball; volem desenvolupar alternatives de futur", ha subratllat el secretari general de CCOO de Catalunya, Javier Pacheco. Els sindicats celebren que la setmana vinent es reactivi la Taula per la reindustrialització de l'Alt Penedès.

