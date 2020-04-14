Estàs llegint: El ple del Parlament per aprovar els pressupostos serà el 24 d’abril

El ple del Parlament per aprovar els pressupostos serà el 24 d’abril

La Mesa ha acordat que es pugui fer vot telemàtic en aquest ple. De fet, s'ha limitat a un màxim de 21 els diputats que hi podran assistir físicament. Serà el primer ple des de l'aprovació de l'estat d'alarma. 

Quim Torra, en el Parlament de Catalunya. (QUIQUE GARCÍA | EFE)
El president del Govern, Quim Torra, al Parlament. EFE / QUIQUE GARCÍA

El proper ple del Parlament serà el 24 d'abril, segons ha decidit aquest dimarts la Junta de Portaveus i han confirmat fonts parlamentàries a l'ACN. Es tracta del primer ple que farà la cambra catalana des de l'aprovació de l'estat d'alarma pel coronavirus i s'hi votaran els pressupostos, la llei d'acompanyament als pressupostos i diversos decrets que ha aprovat últimament el Govern en relació a la gestió de la crisi per la pandèmia.

La Mesa ha acordat en la reunió d'aquest dimarts que al proper ple es pugui fer vot telemàtic o delegació de vot i que es farà en un format reduït, amb l'assistència física d'un màxim 21 diputats. Les intervencions al ple seran de manera presencial. Pel que fa a la Mesa, estarà formada exclusivament pel president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i un secretari o secretària. Fins ara s'havia dit que els diputats havien de votar a través de la delegació de vot als diputats presents a l'hemicicle. Però avui, per primera vegada, s'introdueix la possibilitat que es pugui fer vot telemàtic. 

