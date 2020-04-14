El ple del Parlament per aprovar els pressupostos serà el 24 d’abril

BARCELONAActualizado:
El proper ple del Parlament serà el 24 d'abril, segons ha decidit aquest dimarts la Junta de Portaveus i han confirmat fonts parlamentàries a l'ACN. Es tracta del primer ple que farà la cambra catalana des de l'aprovació de l'estat d'alarma pel coronavirus i s'hi votaran els pressupostos, la llei d'acompanyament als pressupostos i diversos decrets que ha aprovat últimament el Govern en relació a la gestió de la crisi per la pandèmia.
La Mesa ha acordat en la reunió d'aquest dimarts que al proper ple es pugui fer vot telemàtic o delegació de vot i que es farà en un format reduït, amb l'assistència física d'un màxim 21 diputats. Les intervencions al ple seran de manera presencial. Pel que fa a la Mesa, estarà formada exclusivament pel president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i un secretari o secretària. Fins ara s'havia dit que els diputats havien de votar a través de la delegació de vot als diputats presents a l'hemicicle. Però avui, per primera vegada, s'introdueix la possibilitat que es pugui fer vot telemàtic.
