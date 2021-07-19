Pol Serena s'enfronta a vuit anys de presó per tallar les vies del tren durant la vaga del febrer de 2019

L'activista Pol Serena, jutjat aquest dilluns per presumptament tallar les vies del tren a Plaça Catalunya durant la vaga general del febrer del 2019, ha assegurat que la seva causa es basa en una "farsa". A les portes de l'Audiència de Barcelona, el jove ha recalcat que no pretén "defensar-se" sinó "explicar la veritat". "Vaig a dir que quatre policies han mentit amb el suport d'una justícia que els protegeix", ha afirmat, tot titllant els tribunals "d'òrgans repressors que actuen de braç armat d'un Estat que anhela temps passats".

"Vaig a dir que quatre policies han mentit amb el suport d'una justícia que els protegeix"

La Fiscalia demana per a Serena una condemna de vuit anys de presó per desordres públics, atemptat en concurs ideal i lesions. Prop de 150 persones han donat suport al jove abans del judici. Serena, membre de les joventuts d'Esquerra, ha llegit un breu escrit amb què ha assegurat que entrava a l'Audiència de Barcelona "amb la mateixa determinació de sempre". "Avui em jutgen a mi, però els propers dies pot ser algú altre. Fins que les arrels més profundes d'aquest Estat fallit no marxin, això no pararà", ha asseverat.



A parer del jove, nadiu de Mataró i actualment veí de Vic, la seva causa judicial "és una forma que té l'Estat espanyol de conservar els seus privilegis". "Però això canviarà, perquè la força del canvi és més gran que la força de qualsevol Estat", ha advertit. L'activista ha encoratjat els manifestants que li han donat suport a les portes del jutjat a mantenir vives les protestes al carrer. Entre els prop de 150 assistents a l'acte davant l'Audiència de Barcelona, Serena ha rebut el suport de dirigents d'Esquerra –com Oriol Junqueras i Marta Vilalta-, així com representants de Junts per Catalunya, la CUP i Òmnium Cultural, entre d'altres.