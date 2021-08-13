madrid
La Policia Nacional ha activat a primera hora de la tarda d'aquest divendres un operatiu per repatriar als prop de 800 menors marroquins no acompanyats acollits a Ceuta des de mitjans de maig. Aquest dispositiu, que no inclourà els menors considerats "vulnerables", ha començat amb el trasllat, en grups de 15, dels 234 adolescents acollits en el poliesportiu Santa Amelia.
Segons ha informat Cadena SER, l'ordre de devolució l'ha donat el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande - Marlaska, d'acord amb l'escrit que va rebre fa uns dies la Delegació del Govern a Ceuta i la Ciutat Autònoma, que recull que "per indicació del ministre de l'Interior, es prega es procedeixi a efectuar el retorn dels menors al Regne del Marroc, respectant en tot moment els seus interessos i drets".
L'organització Save The Children, per part seva, ha advertit aquest divendres que "qualsevol repatriació col·lectiva" de menors migrants és "il·legal" i qüestiona l'enfocament que ha pres aquesta operació. Des de l'ONG considera "il·legals" els plantejaments que passin per reagrupacions col·lectives en lloc d'analitzar cas per cas la situació de cada menor d'edat. Segons ha explicat la directora d'Incidència Social i Polítiques d'Infància de l'organització, Catalina Perazzo, "resulta essencial que, després de l'arribada al territori, les autoritats avaluïn l'interès superior de cada nen i nena per determinar quina és la solució al llarg termini que millor respon a les seves necessitats i el seu benestar".
