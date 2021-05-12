El president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha instat els partits sobiranismes a "recuperar el sentit d'estat d'una vegada" i a aturar "els linxaments" entre partits. "Diem prou! Que s'aturin els insults que no porten enlloc, ni alimenten res, que són estèrils entre companys de lluites compartides", ha exclamat en un acte d'Òmnium que aquest dimecres ha reunit nombrosos líders polítics i socials a l'Hospitalet de Llobregat.



Durant la presentació de dotze compromisos de l'entitat per impulsar la cultura i l'autodeterminació, Cuixart ha reclamat "generositat" i "abandonar l'hipertacticisme". Al mateix temps, ha fet una crida a recuperar la mobilització social "per omplir tots els carrers i places".