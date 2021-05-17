barcelona
ERC i JxCat han tancat un principi d’acord per desencallar la investidura de Pere Aragonès i evitar l’escenari de la repetició electoral. Finalment, ambdós partits formaran un Govern de coalició un cop han arribat a un preacord aquest cap de setmana després de dues jornades de treball entre el secretari general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, i el coordinador nacional d’ERC i candidat a la investidura, Pere Aragonès.
En un comunicat conjunt, els dos partits afirmen que axí culminen així el "treball iniciat per Esquerra amb el pacte d'investidura previ amb la CUP". A hores d’ara, l’acord s’està acabant d’ultimar per part dels equips negociadors i durant el matí els dos partits el compartiran amb les seves executives. Aquest mateix migdia, Jordi Sànchez i Pere Aragonès oferiran una compareixença conjunta per donar detalls del pacte.
A més a més, demanen disculpes "per haver allargat tant el tancament de l’acord". Es comprometen a "construir un Govern que busqui reconstruir la confiança amb la ciutadania de Catalunya, la màxima confiança entre socis i amb la col·laboració i treball conjunt amb la CUP": "L’objectiu no és altre que servir al país i la seva gent de la millor manera possible, governar per tothom i alhora poder avançar cap a l’objectiu comú de la independència en forma de República Catalana".
