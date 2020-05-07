La preinscripció escolar serà del 13 al 22 de maig

La preinscripció escolar serà finalment del 13 al 22 de maig, després que s'hagués d'ajornar degut a l'emergència del coronavirus i l'inici del confinament. Durant aquestes dates es podran preinscriure de forma telemàtica els infants de les etapes d'Educació Infantil, Primària i Secundària. Els últims quatre dies -del 19 al 22- es podrà fer presencialment, però amb cita prèvia.



Pel que fa als estudis postobligatoris, del 27 de maig al 3 de juny serà el torn de la preinscripció dels estudiants de Batxillerat; del 2 al 8 de juny, dels que vulguin fer un cicle de grau mitjà d'FP i d'arts plàstiques i disseny; i del 10 al 17 de juny, dels de cicle superior d'FP o d'arts plàstiques i disseny.

El procés s'ha adaptat perquè es pugui fer de forma totalment telemàtica

Degut a l'emergència sanitària, s'ha adaptat el procés per tal que es pugui dur a terme totalment de forma telemàtica. Segons ha informat la Generalitat, s'ha eliminat el requisit de presentar la sol·licitud i la documentació en paper al centre, i es podrà enviar per correu electrònic al centre escollit en primera opció. A més, el formulari s'haurà d'omplir directament al portal preinscripcio.gencat.cat.



Per les famílies que no tinguin els mitjans per fer-ho en línia, i per garantir l'equitat, Educació ha habilitat els últims quatre dies per fer-ho presencialment, tot i que caldrà trucar o escriure al centre per demanar cita prèvia. Es recomana que hi vagi una sola persona, amb la documentació preparada i mascareta i guants.



A més, degut a què la majoria de centres no han pogut fer enguany les portes obertes, Educació els ha instat a incloure la major informació possible del projecte educatiu al portal web.

