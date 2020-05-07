Estàs llegint: La preinscripció escolar serà del 13 al 22 de maig

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

La preinscripció escolar serà del 13 al 22 de maig

És el cas de l'Educació Infantil, Primària i Secundària. Serà telemàtica, tot i que del 19 al 22 es podrà fer de forma presencial amb cita prèvia. Per a Batxillerat, es podrà fer del 27 de maig al 3 de juny; pels cicles de grau mitjà del 2 al 8 de juny; i pels cicles de grau superior, del 10 al 17 de juny.

Imatge del vídeo promocional de la campanya Escola Pública Catalana. FaPaC
Un vídeo promocional de la FaPaC. ARXIU

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

públic

La preinscripció escolar serà finalment del 13 al 22 de maig, després que s'hagués d'ajornar degut a l'emergència del coronavirus i l'inici del confinament. Durant aquestes dates es podran preinscriure de forma telemàtica els infants de les etapes d'Educació Infantil, Primària i Secundària. Els últims quatre dies -del 19 al 22- es podrà fer presencialment, però amb cita prèvia.

Pel que fa als estudis postobligatoris, del 27 de maig al 3 de juny serà el torn de la preinscripció dels estudiants de Batxillerat; del 2 al 8 de juny, dels que vulguin fer un cicle de grau mitjà d'FP i d'arts plàstiques i disseny; i del 10 al 17 de juny, dels de cicle superior d'FP o d'arts plàstiques i disseny.

El procés s'ha adaptat perquè es pugui fer de forma totalment telemàtica

Degut a l'emergència sanitària, s'ha adaptat el procés per tal que es pugui dur a terme totalment de forma telemàtica. Segons ha informat la Generalitat, s'ha eliminat el requisit de presentar la sol·licitud i la documentació en paper al centre, i es podrà enviar per correu electrònic al centre escollit en primera opció. A més, el formulari s'haurà d'omplir directament al portal preinscripcio.gencat.cat.

Per les famílies que no tinguin els mitjans per fer-ho en línia, i per garantir l'equitat, Educació ha habilitat els últims quatre dies per fer-ho presencialment, tot i que caldrà trucar o escriure al centre per demanar cita prèvia. Es recomana que hi vagi una sola persona, amb la documentació preparada i mascareta i guants.

A més, degut a què la majoria de centres no han pogut fer enguany les portes obertes, Educació els ha instat a incloure la major informació possible del projecte educatiu al portal web.

Etiquetas

selección público