Pressió social i política des de Catalunya al Govern espanyol per evitar que impugni la Llei catalana de lloguers

barcelonaActualizado:
Diverses entitats han exigit aquest divendres al Govern espanyol que no impugni la Llei 11/2020, que regula el preu dels lloguers a Catalunya. Ho han fet en un acte davant del Parlament, on la norma va ser aprovada, al costat dels grups parlamentaris que hi van donar suport: ERC, JxCat, En Comú Podem i la CUP.
Les entitats temen que el govern espanyol presenti un recurs d'inconstitucionalitat al TC contra la Llei considerant que la llei autonòmica vulnera l'àmbit competencial. Per això, aquest divendres entitats i partits han fet front comú davant la possible "amenaça" i han reclamat també a l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez que aprovi una llei d'habitatge estatal que reconegui la norma catalana i l'estengui a altres territoris.
Rodrigo Martínez, portaveu del Sindicat de Llogateres, ha alertat al PSOE que està fent la "feina bruta" dels fons voltor i ha dit que ha d'escollir de quin costat està. A Podem els ha avisat que han d'assumir "la responsabilitat de ser en un govern que tombi la regulació catalana".
A la resta dels grups polítics presents els ha dit que fins ara han fet "la part fàcil" i els ha demanat que ara "passin a l'acció" i defensin la llei "per una qüestió de principis".
També ha avançat que es mobilitzaran i ha anunciat una concentració el proper dilluns a la tarda davant de la seu dels socialistes a Barcelona. Si la llei s'acaba tombant, ha afegit, promouran una altra norma. "La regulació no es toca", ha conclòs.
