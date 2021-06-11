Estàs llegint: Pressió social i política des de Catalunya al Govern espanyol per evitar que impugni la Llei catalana de lloguers

Pressió social i política des de Catalunya al Govern espanyol per evitar que impugni la Llei catalana de lloguers

Les entitats consideren que el PSOE fa "la feina bruta" dels fons voltor i avisen Podem de la seva "responsabilitat" per formar part de l'executiu. Els moviments socials es conjuren per protegir la norma aprovada pel Parlament. Aquest dilluns es concentraran davant la seu del PSC

Un moment de la roda de premsa celebrada davant del Parlament.
Diverses entitats han exigit aquest divendres al Govern espanyol que no impugni la Llei 11/2020, que regula el preu dels lloguers a Catalunya. Ho han fet en un acte davant del Parlament, on la norma va ser aprovada, al costat dels grups parlamentaris que hi van donar suport: ERC, JxCat, En Comú Podem i la CUP.

Les entitats temen que el govern espanyol presenti un recurs d'inconstitucionalitat al TC contra la Llei considerant que la llei autonòmica vulnera l'àmbit competencial. Per això, aquest divendres entitats i partits han fet front comú davant la possible "amenaça" i han reclamat també a l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez que aprovi una llei d'habitatge estatal que reconegui la norma catalana i l'estengui a altres territoris.

Rodrigo Martínez, portaveu del Sindicat de Llogateres, ha alertat al PSOE que està fent la "feina bruta" dels fons voltor i ha dit que ha d'escollir de quin costat està. A Podem els ha avisat que han d'assumir "la responsabilitat de ser en un govern que tombi la regulació catalana".

A la resta dels grups polítics presents els ha dit que fins ara han fet "la part fàcil" i els ha demanat que ara "passin a l'acció" i defensin la llei "per una qüestió de principis".

També ha avançat que es mobilitzaran i ha anunciat una concentració el proper dilluns a la tarda davant de la seu dels socialistes a Barcelona. Si la llei s'acaba tombant, ha afegit, promouran una altra norma. "La regulació no es toca", ha conclòs.

