L'Executiu estatal donarà llum verda a la mesura al Consell de Ministres extraordinari per pal·liar l'augment de la factura elèctrica

La nova subestació elèctrica de Sant Jaume de Llierca el 7 d'abril de 2021. Aleix Freixas / ACN

El Govern espanyol aprovarà aquest dijous una rebaixa de l'IVA de la llum del 21 al 10%. El Consell de Ministres extraordinari, convocat per aprovar la fi de l'obligatorietat de la mascareta a l'exterior, també aprovarà la rebaixa de l'IVA per pal·liar l'augment de la factura elèctrica, segons han confirmat fonts governamentals a l'ACN. La mesura tindrà caràcter permanent per als consumidors domèstics amb una potència contractada de fins a sis quilowatts. També afectarà pimes amb una potència contractada inferior als quinze quilowatts. La ministra de Transició Ecològica, Teresa Ribera, ja va avançar que el Ministeri d'Hisenda ho estava analitzant, entre altres possibles rebaixes d'elements fiscals.

