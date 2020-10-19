El Procicat confirma el tancament de les botigues 24 hores entre les 22 i les 7 i suspèn activitats a centres cívics

El Procicat ha aprovat aquest dilluns una resolució amb noves restriccions per contenir la Covid-19, que segueix escalant a Catalunya, com ara el tancament de botigues 24 hores entre les 22 de la nit i les 7 del matí. En àrees de servei d'autopistes i altres vies, les activitats de restauració es podran prestar exclusivament mitjançant serveis d'entrega al mateix establiment, sense utilitzar els espais interiors i garantint l'entrega individual i separada a cada client.



A més a més, el Procicat ha suspès les activitats en grup que es fan equipaments cívics que impliquin presencialitat, llevat que es facin per mitjans telemàtics. Queden fora d'aquesta restricció els programes d'intervenció socioeducativa, lleure educatiu de menors i activitats d'intervenció social, com ara menjadors.



Pel que fa a l'evolució de l'epidèmia, les dades constaten que la situació continua empitjorant. El risc de rebrot s'enfila als 438,48 punts, 31,5 punts més que ahir i la tercera dada més alta de l'inici de l'epidèmia. La taxa de transmissió o velocitat de contagi, l'Rt, es manté en l'1,30. En l'actualització de dades s'han declarat 3.383 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA). Entre els nous positius hi ha el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon. També s'ha informat de 17 noves morts a Catalunya, amb un total de 13.619. D'altra banda, hi ha 90 ingressats més per coronavirus als hospitals catalans, amb un total de 1.308 persones, 214 de les quals a l'UCI (+1).

