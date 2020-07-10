Prop de 1.500 persones es manifesten a Montcada contra el tancament de Nissan

Gairebé 1.500 persones s'han manifestat aquest divendres al vespre davant la fàbrica de Nissan a Montcada i Reixac per fer una crida a la "sensibilització" de la ciutadania contra el tancament de les fàbriques que l'automobilística té a Catalunya. Els manifestants han sortit prèviament en marxa lenta amb dues columnes des de Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelonès) i Mollet del Vallès, les quals han anat sumant adeptes al seu pas per Ripollet, Montcada, Santa Perpètua de Mogoda i la Llagosta.

Treballadors, familiars i veïns de la zona han reivindicat la continuïtat de la firma nipona i han advertit que mantindran viva la mobilització fins que la direcció faci marxa enrere. "No ens mereixem el tancament", han afirmat alguns manifestants.

Les mobilitzacions han tingut ressò per les xarxes socials, on diferents partits polítics - com ara el PSC, En Compú Podem i ICV- sindicats, i associacions han mostrat el seu suport als treballadors de Nissan amb l'ús de hashtags com #NissanNoSeCierra, #NissanSomosTodxs i #FuturoParaNissan. Uns dels polítics que han asssistit a la mobilització ha estat l'alcalde de la Llagosta, Óscar Sierra.