barcelona
El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha demanat al jutjat que investigui si el Guillem, el jove conegut com "el noi de la dessuadora taronja" va patir maltractaments per part de la Policia Nacional el 18 d'octubre del 2019, quan va ser detingut durant les protestes postsentència de l'1-O. Els jutjats s'havien negat fins ara a investigar les actuacions policials però després que el jove presentés un recurs, el TC els obliga ara a investigar si va patir les suposades tortures.
Els jutjats s'havien negat fins ara a investigar les actuacions policials
El noi va relatar algunes vexacions viscudes durant la seva detenció i estada a la prefectura de la Via Laietana, com tenir-lo agenollat de cara a la paret durant molta estona, insults, clatellots i amenaces. Va patir erosions i cops i va explicar que un agent semblava que intentés introduir un ganivet que no era seu a la seva motxilla.
El jove independentista va ser absolt al juny, ja que el jutge no va veure prou proves contra ell ni tres menors més que protestaven per la sentència de l'1-O. Prèviament s'havia arxivat la denúncia interposada pel jove per maltractament policial però al maig el TC va admetre a tràmit un recurs contra l'arxivament.
