Puigdemont no encapçalarà la llista de JxCat i no aspirarà a presidir la Generalitat

L'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha anunciat que anirà a les llistes de JuntsxCatalunya en les properes eleccions, però no les encapçalarà i no serà el candidat a presidir la Generalitat. Dissipa així els dubtes que hi havia sobre la seva posició, l'últim dia en què es podien presentar candidatures a les primàries del partit. Així doncs, seran les bases qui decidiran si el candidat efectiu és la portaveu del partit al Congrés, Laura Borràs, o el conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat, Damià Calvet. El conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, que havia deixat entreveure l'opció de presentar-se, finalment ha confirmat que no ho farà.



Puigdemont ha fet pública la seva decisió a través d'un missatge gravat, en què ha posat èmfasi que Catalunya necessita un "govern fort" per poder "reprendre el fil" del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre, i que per això el seu partit necessita obtenir un bon resultat. "La repressió espanyola m'impedeix ser el candidat a la investidura, i no ho seré. Però no renuncio a liderar el projecte", afirma. Puigdemont declina aquesta opció tot i els "milers de peticions" que ha rebut, diu, en els últims dies perquè fes el pas. "Junts ha de trobar un candidat que pugui ocupar la presidència de la Generalitat", ha afegit.



El càrrec de diputat autonòmic, necessari per ser elegit president de la Generalitat, és incompatible amb el d'eurodiputat, que Puigdemont ostenta actualment i li garanteix immunitat que li permet moure's lliurement per la Unió Europea.



Seran les bases -formades per unes 5.000 persones- doncs, qui decidiran l'últim cap de setmana de novembre qui serà el candidat de la nova formació a presidir la Generalitat a les properes eleccions, previstes pel 14 de febrer.

