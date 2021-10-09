Puigneró no renuncia a l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat

L'equip del vicepresident del Govern i conseller de Territori, Jordi Puigneró, treballa en "diversos escenaris" per fer viable l'ampliació de l'aeroport del Prat tot garantint la preservació ambiental, especialment la llacuna de la Ricarda. Segons han informat fonts de Vicepresidència a l'ACN, la conselleria vol treballar les propostes en el marc del Pla Director del Govern espanyol malgrat la cancel·lació de la inversió.

El posicionament de Vicepresidència ha arribat després que La Vanguardia hagi publicat que Puigneró planteja com a alternativa estendre la tercera pista de l'aeroport tant a l'est com a l'oest minimitzant l'afectació sobre la Ricarda. Vicepresidència ha descartat valorar "propostes no oficials". En concret, aquestes fonts han declinat valorar l'alternativa plantejada pel diari en creure que cal apostar per la iniciativa del Pla Director feta amb els "consens" dels ajuntaments afectats.



El diari apuntava que Puigneró volia deduir l'extensió de la pista propera a la Ricarda per preservar-la però amb el nou traçat s'afectava una part del Remolar, un altre espai protegit de la Xarxa Natura 2000. Segons el diari, la voluntat de la conselleria no és tancar ja una opció tècnica per reformar la instal·lació sinó reprendre les converses amb el Govern espanyol congelades des de l'anunci de la suspensió de la inversió.