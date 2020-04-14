Una quarantena d'editorials independents fa una crida a "desconfinar" llibres per Sant Jordi a través d'internet

Un total de 37 editorials independents han fet una crida conjunta als lectors per comprar online llibres per Sant Jordi, com a l'únic "tallafocs" possible per una "catàstrofe anunciada" per al sector. Sota el lema #DesconfinemElsLlibres, editorials com Pol·len, Periscopi, Tigre de Paper, Alrevés, Fonoll, L'Altra, Raig Verd, Les Hores, Edicions de 1984, Cossetània, Saldonar o Males Herbes asseguren que aquest any, "més que mai", necessiten la compra de llibres. "Els editors independents no posseïm distribuïdores ni tenim força comercial per oferir tractes preferencials a les llibreries, com sí que han fet els grups Planeta i Penguin", afirmen en un comunicat enviat aquest dimarts.

Les editorials independents conviden a visitar les diferents plataformes possibles per comprar llibres, des de les grans botigues online, llibreries independents preocupades pel risc sanitari, plataformes col·lectives com Libelista o Llibreries Obertes, o parades virtuals de Sant Jordi. "Visiteu-les i rumieu quin sistema de compra voleu defensar en temps d'epidèmia: això és decisió i responsabilitat vostra. Nosaltres us demanem una cosa, no diferiu la compra", sostenen.



Els editors assenyalen que si es compren llibres, els lectors "potser no impediran que la resposta política a l'epidèmia mati molts projectes literaris", "però sí que limitaran els estralls". El comunicat recorda que la majoria de les editorials que signen aquesta crida van néixer "sobre les ruïnes de la gran crisi del 2008". "Vam acceptar certa fragilitat intrínseca per mor del projecte literari que ens mou. Gràcies a això, vosaltres, llegidors, heu gaudit d'un ecosistema editorial ric i divers en català", apunten.



L'epidèmia del coronavirus fa "perillar" l'ecosistema i ha interromput l'activitat del sector en "l'època de la gran collita". "Aquest Sant Jordi sense taules al carrer, compreu llibres. Tants com us ho permeti la butxaca", demanen.



Els signants del manifest són: Adesiara, AdiA, Afers, Alrevés, Angle, Arcàdia, Bindi Books, Birabiro, Cafè central, Club Editor, Cossetània, Edicions de 1984, Edicions del Periscopi, Edicions Sidillà, El Gall Editor, Eumo, Fonoll, Godall Edicions, Karwàn, La Ela geminada, LaBreu, L'Altra, L'Avenç, Les Hores, Lleonard Muntaner, Mai més, Males Herbes, Mosaics Llibres, Pol·len Edicions, Poncianes, Quid Pro Quo, Raig Verd, Saldonar, Sembra Llibres, Símbol Editors, Tigre de Paper, Viena Edicions.

