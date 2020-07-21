Una quarantena d'eurodiputats defensen la llibertat dels Jordis i insten l'Estat a "derogar o reformar" el delicte de sedició

barcelona
Una quarantena d'eurodiputats han defensat en una carta conjunta la llibertat del president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, i de l'expresident de l'ANC Jordi Sánchez, i han instat l'Estat espanyol a "derogar o reformar" el delicte de sedició. Aquest grup de representants europeus, principalment de l'esquerra i l'ecologisme, considera que el Govern espanyol hauria d'utilitzar els mecanismes legals disponibles, "com promoure al Congrés la reforma del codi penal" perquè la interpretació que ha fet el Tribunal Suprem del delicte de sedició és "contrària al principi de legalitat". "Rebutgem una sentència injusta que crea un greu precedent per al dret de protesta", afirmen en la declaració conjunta.
Els eurodiputats també insten l'Estat a facilitar que tots els presos en semillibertat puguin sortir de la presó mentre duri la pandèmia
D'altra banda, aquest grup d'eurodiputats ha instat a les autoritats de l'Estat a "accelerar" la implementació del "pla de desacceleració" de les institucions penitenciàries per "facilitar que tots els presos en règim de semillibertat puguin sortir de la presó" mentre duri la pandèmia del coronavirus.
La colíder dels Verds, Ska Keller, la líder del grup Esquerra Unitària Europea (GUE/NGL), Manon Aubry, i els vicepresidents de l'Eurocambra Heidi Hautala (Verds/ALE) i Dimitrios Papadimoulis han firmat la carta. Entre els signants també hi ha els eurodiputats catalans de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí, l'eurodiputada d'ERC, Diana Riba, i l'eurodiputat dels Comuns, Ernest Urtasun. Els eurodiputats Izaskun Bilbao (PNB) i Pernando Barrena (Bildu) també han donat suport al comunicat, així com els eurodiputats d'Unidas Podemos, Manu Pineda i Idoia Vilanueva, l'eurodiputada d'Izquierda Unida, Sira Riego, i l'eurodiputat d'Anticapitalistes, Miguel Urbán.
