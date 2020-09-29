Rato i 33 encausats més, absolts de la sortida a borsa de Bankia

L'Audiència Nacional ha absolt els 34 acusats en el judici per la sortida a Borsa de Bankia, entre els quals hi ha Rodrigo Rato, exgerent del Fons Monetari Internacional (FMI) i exministre d'Hisenda amb José María Aznar, en l'època del Govern del PP.

Així ho ha acordat la Sala penal de l'Audiència Nacional, que absol tots els acusats dels delictes d'estafa als inversors i falsedat comptable.

La sentència destaca que la sortida a Borsa va comptar amb l'aprovació de tots els supervisors -Banc d'Espanya, CNMV, FROB i EBA-, que el full contenia una "àmplia i precisa" informació financera i no financera i ressalta que en el judici només es van exposar actituds genèriques dels acusats i no actes concrets.



